CDW Corporation attracts cautious view from Morgan Stanley due to high valuation and PC exposure
Oct. 06, 2021 7:13 AM ETCDW Corporation (CDW)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Morgan Stanley lowers CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to an Equal-weight rating after having it slotted at Overweight due to near-record valuation and ~45% revenue exposure to PCs.
- Analyst Katy Huberty: "While we are still bullish on CDW's longer-term outlook as a pure-play on US IT spend, the combination of a further mid-cycle multiple de-rating and moderating PC growth limiting positive earnings revisions leaves us more cautious near term."
- Shares of CDW are down 0.10% premarket to $183.95.
- Morgan Stanley clips its price target on CDW to $196 from $208 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $204.00.