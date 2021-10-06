GXO and Abercrombie to open a high-tech distribution center in Phoenix

Automated Robot Carriers And Robotic Arm In Modern Distribution Warehouse

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

  • GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) ink an agreement to open a new 715,000-sq.-ft. distribution center in Goodyear, Arizona.
  • The facility will serve as Abercrombie’s new hub for its West Coast operations after it becomes fully operational in late 2021.
  • The facility will feature advanced automation, including robots that help teammates increase productivity and improve safety. Intelligent analytics, including AI and machine learning, will also be deployed at the site.
  • The new multi-year agreement brings GXO's total square footage in the area to over two million square feet.
