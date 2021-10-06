Kaixin Auto stock gains as POCCO EV orders surpassed 3000 units in September, +130% M/M
Oct. 06, 2021 7:22 AM ETKaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) +13.2% premarket after announcing that sales doubled in September over the prior month for the POCCO brand electric vehicles manufactured by Henan Yujie Times Automobile Co., Ltd.
- The company has earlier signed a binding term sheet to acquire Yujie. The brand has launched two EV models under the POCCO brand, namely MeiMei in March of 2021 and DuoDuo in August.
- Orders for POCCO EVs surpassed 3,000 units in September, +130% over that of 1,300 units in August; the actual delivery in September was around 1,200 units, a 200% increase over that of 400 units in August.
- Total sales in the upcoming fourth quarter are expected to reach 11,500 units.
- Mingjun Lin, Chairman and CEO of Kaixin, states: "The rapid growth of China's electric vehicle market has achieved a qualitative breakthrough in 2021, and this momentum will continue. Kaixin is fully confident in the future performance of the POCCO brand. In the meanwhile, Kaixin keeps seeking for more high qualify partners, and our new energy vehicles department aims at achieving the sales target of 120,000 units in 2022!"
- Also read: Kaixin Auto sees "promising" sales of POCCO electric vehicles after acquisition.