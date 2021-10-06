U.K.'s CMA to investigate Arthur J. Gallagher deal to buy Willis Re

  • The U.K. antitrust authority opens an investigation into the proposed acquisition of Willis Towers Watson's (NASDAQ:WLTW) treaty reinsurance business by Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG), the Competition and Markets Authority said on its website.
  • The CMA has opened the matter for comment and set a deadline of Nov. 29, 2021, for its phase 1 decision.
  • In August, AJG agreed to acquire its Willis Re unit from Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) for $3.25B. That deal was reached after the two companies terminated an earlier one for a broader set of WLTW's businesses after Aon's merger pact with Willis Towers Watson fell apart in July.
