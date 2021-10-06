Snapchat benefits most from Facebook's six-hour outage on Monday - Bloomberg

Oct. 06, 2021 7:58 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB), SNAPBDNCE, TWTRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments

Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram and other cellphone Apps on iPhone screen

stockcam/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) use jumped 23% when Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and its other social media apps went dark for six hours on Monday, making Snap the biggest beneficiary among rival U.S. social media apps, Bloomberg reports, citing data from Sensor Tower.
  • Activity also increased on Telegram, Signal, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), and ByteDance's (BDNCE) TikTok on Oct. 4, the mobile research firm told Bloomberg.
  • The outage caused by a network configuration error on Monday spanned Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.
  • Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, said the messaging app set new highs for registrations and activity on Monday, with 70M new users added.
  • For more on the Facebook outage and the Senate testimony of the company's former product manager, see Facebook recoups after outage; whistleblower testifies
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.