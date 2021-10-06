Snapchat benefits most from Facebook's six-hour outage on Monday - Bloomberg
- Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) use jumped 23% when Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and its other social media apps went dark for six hours on Monday, making Snap the biggest beneficiary among rival U.S. social media apps, Bloomberg reports, citing data from Sensor Tower.
- Activity also increased on Telegram, Signal, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), and ByteDance's (BDNCE) TikTok on Oct. 4, the mobile research firm told Bloomberg.
- The outage caused by a network configuration error on Monday spanned Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.
- Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, said the messaging app set new highs for registrations and activity on Monday, with 70M new users added.
