Hot Stocks: AAL, JBLU downgrades; BSX acquisition; MANU offering; PLTR contract; AYI earnings
Oct. 06, 2021
- The airline sector was in focus during Wednesday's pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs downgraded both American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) on inflationary worries.
- M&A news also stirred pre-market activity. Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) dipped after it announced a $1.75B acquisition aimed at boosting its cardiology business.
- Meanwhile, sports icon Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) suffered a massive pre-market sell-off. A large secondary offering dragged the stock lower.
- Turning to gainers before the bell, Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) saw buying interest after receiving a large military contract. At the same time, Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) ticked higher following the release of quarterly results.
Losers
- American Airlines (AAL) and JetBlue (JBLU) both lost ground in pre-market trading following downgrades from Goldman Sachs. Worries about inflation, especially in the form of higher jet fuel prices, prompted the decision.
- Goldman gave AAL a Sell rating, reduced from its previous Neutral stance. The downgrade for JBLU took the stock's rating from Buy to Neutral.
- Both AAL and JBLU fell about 3% in pre-market action.
- Boston Scientific (BSX) announced a deal to acquire cardiology products maker Baylis Medical Company. The transaction calls for an upfront payment of $1.75B and is expected to close in Q1 of 2022.
- News of the acquisition caused BSX to edge down more than 1% in pre-market action.
- Word of secondary stock offering sent Manchester United (MANU) lower before the opening bell. Shares dropped more than 11% after the company announced a 9.5M share offering by the Kevin Glazer Irrevocable Exempt Family Trust and the Edward S. Glazer Irrevocable Exempt Trust.
Gainers
- Palantir Technologies (PLTR) announced that it has received a contract from the U.S. Army. The software maker has secured a large chunk of an $823M military contract, providing data fabric and analytics services. PLTR jumped nearly 7% on the news.
- Acuity Brands (AYI) reported quarterly adjusted EPS that rose nearly 46% from last year and topped expectations. This came on revenue that grew 11% to $993M. The earnings news sparked a nearly 2% pre-market rise in AYI.
