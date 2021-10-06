Hot Stocks: AAL, JBLU downgrades; BSX acquisition; MANU offering; PLTR contract; AYI earnings

Oct. 06, 2021 8:50 AM ETAAL, JBLU, BSX, MANU, PLTR, AYIBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor4 Comments

stock market investment graph on financial numbers abstract background.3d illustration

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • The airline sector was in focus during Wednesday's pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs downgraded both American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) on inflationary worries.
  • M&A news also stirred pre-market activity. Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) dipped after it announced a $1.75B acquisition aimed at boosting its cardiology business.
  • Meanwhile, sports icon Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) suffered a massive pre-market sell-off. A large secondary offering dragged the stock lower.
  • Turning to gainers before the bell, Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) saw buying interest after receiving a large military contract. At the same time, Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) ticked higher following the release of quarterly results.

Losers

  • American Airlines (AAL) and JetBlue (JBLU) both lost ground in pre-market trading following downgrades from Goldman Sachs. Worries about inflation, especially in the form of higher jet fuel prices, prompted the decision.
  • Goldman gave AAL a Sell rating, reduced from its previous Neutral stance. The downgrade for JBLU took the stock's rating from Buy to Neutral.
  • Both AAL and JBLU fell about 3% in pre-market action.
  • Boston Scientific (BSX) announced a deal to acquire cardiology products maker Baylis Medical Company. The transaction calls for an upfront payment of $1.75B and is expected to close in Q1 of 2022.
  • News of the acquisition caused BSX to edge down more than 1% in pre-market action.
  • Word of secondary stock offering sent Manchester United (MANU) lower before the opening bell. Shares dropped more than 11% after the company announced a 9.5M share offering by the Kevin Glazer Irrevocable Exempt Family Trust and the Edward S. Glazer Irrevocable Exempt Trust.

Gainers

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.