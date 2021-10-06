ElectraMeccanica begins first customer deliveries of flagship SOLO EV
Oct. 06, 2021 8:50 AM ETElectrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) +2.4% premarket, has commenced the first commercial deliveries of its flagship single-seat SOLO electric vehicle as part of an invite-only unveiling event held in Los Angeles, California on October 4, 2021.
- The company will continue to ramp production alongside its manufacturing partner and strategic investor, Zongshen Industrial Group.
- The company is also on track to complete its new U.S. Assembly and Engineering Technical Center in Mesa, Arizona in Summer of 2022, which will have the ability to produce up to 20,000 vehicles per year.
- “The initial customer deliveries of our flagship SOLO EV marks a transformational milestone not only for ElectraMeccanica, but for the future of the electric vehicle industry,” said Kevin Pavlov, CEO of ElectraMeccanica. “As we look ahead, we will continue to ramp production to meet the ever-growing demands for right-sized EVs with a practical everyday use and helping to create sustainable value for our customers and shareholders alike.”