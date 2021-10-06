McDonald's attracts another bull as Loop Capital latches on to growth story in play
Oct. 06, 2021 8:54 AM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Another Wall Street bull steps out on McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) as Loop Capital starts off coverage on the restaurant stock with a Buy rating as it points to upside from the chain's aggressive and unique marketing platform.
- "Following a decline in MCD’s U.S. same-store sales during the early stages after the outbreak of COVID-19 (comps were down 8.7% domestically in 2Q20), the company’s same-store sales quickly recovered to mid-single-digit growth during the second half of last year. MCD’s comps accelerated further to 13.6% growth in 1Q21 and 25.9% growth in 2Q21."
- 27 out of 37 research firms covering MCD have a Buy-equivalent rating or higher on it.
- The firm slots MCD with a price target of $306 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $265.35.