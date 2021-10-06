Garmin launches retrofit for select Pilatus aircraft; achieves milestone in G5000 program
Oct. 06, 2021 8:57 AM ETGarmin Ltd. (GRMN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Garmin International, a unit of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN), said expanded engine monitoring capability will be available for select Pilatus PC-12/45 and PC-12/47 aircraft with the addition of the TXi Engine Indication System (EIS) display.
- The upgrade offers PC-12 owners and operators a fully modernized, complete Garmin cockpit retrofit solution that includes the GFC 600 autopilot, G600 TXi primary flight display, GTN Xi navigators, GTX ADS-B transponders and GWX weather radar.
- “The TXi EIS enhancement will give owners and operators a path to replace their original EIS systems and adds functionality such as dynamic gauge limits, limit timers and data logging that combine to assist in reducing pilot workload, improving engine efficiency and reducing maintenance costs. This is an incredible system for legacy PC-12 owners,” said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing.
- In a separate release Garmin said 10% of Cessna Citation Excel and XLS business jet fleet has now been retrofitted with Garmin’s G5000 integrated flight deck upgrade.
- The G5000 integrated avionics suite modernizes the cockpit with additional capabilities, reduces operational costs, increases situational awareness of the flight crew and solves long-term concerns related to legacy avionics parts obsolescence.
- “Offering an unprecedented level of situational awareness, the G5000 also yields a significantly lower cost of operation and delivers an exceptional in-flight experience making it an attractive upgrade in these popular aircraft," said Wolf.