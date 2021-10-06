The Alkaline Water Company launches in Sam's Club nationwide
Oct. 06, 2021 9:00 AM ETWTERBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ:WTER) announces that the Alkaline88 1-liter 12 pack will be available this fall at Sam’s Club.
- Sam’s Club is a leading membership warehouse club with nearly 600 clubs and millions of members in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
- Beginning in early November, Alkaline88 will be available in 587 Sam’s Clubs locations across the country. Alkaline88’s single-serve 1-Liter in Sam’s Club is the Company’s first entry into the all-important club channel.
- “The increased sales of our single serves this fiscal year will accelerate even more with this major win. This was only possible because of the strength of our supply chain and production capabilities. Our four new co-packers, including Azure in Leesburg, Florida, will be supporting our anticipated increase in volume. The billion-dollar club channel is a major focus for our continued growth, and we hope this is the first of many Alkaline88™ club-packaged products that consumers will find on Sam’s Club shelves.” Ricky Wright, president and CEO.