Google begins rollout of sustainability-focused features for Nest thermostat
Oct. 06, 2021
- Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has announced the rollout of Nest Renew, a set of features for its Nest smart thermostats that will help cut the use of non-renewable power.
- Nest Renew will begin rolling out as an early preview to select users by invitation only, from the fall of 2021. A Renew Basic plan will be available for free, while Renew Premium will be priced at $10 per month. The service will support the third-generation Nest Learning thermostat, Nest E and latest Nest thermostat models. An expanded rollout will take place eventually, though Google has not given an exact timeline.
- The new features will arrive via an update to Nest's software, giving users more control over how much energy is used from renewable power sources, such as solar and wind energy. A mobile app will rate the power grid that the thermostat is connected to in terms of renewable energy usage, from "at its least clean" to "very clean".
- Users can opt to allow the device to adjust cooling and heating automatically to maximize the use of cleaner energy. The Energy Shift feature changes the time of electricity usage when the grid is running cleaner energy. It can also shift usage timings to cut energy costs if the utility has time-of-use rates that vary with the time of the day.
- Google has said that projects such as Nest Renew are "important to building the new energy economy in a just and equitable way". However, the impact of Renew's features on climate change will be limited to how much US households consume electricity and the availability of renewable energy.
- Renewable energy made up just 12% of primary energy consumption in 2020, and households were only 17% of all end-use energy consumption according to the US Energy Information Administration. On the other hand, industrial and transportation sectors accounted for over 70% of energy consumption.
