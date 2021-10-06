SFLMaven Sept. sales soar 32% to $1.1M as positive feedbacks approach 100k
Oct. 06, 2021 9:02 AM ETSFLMAVEN CORP. (SFLM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- SFLMaven (OTCPK:SFLM) is pleased to report continued robust growth in its Sept. performance metrics, including a powerful sequential monthly jump in revenues along with very strong web metrics at the Co.’s online marketplace, which is rapidly approaching another major milestone in positive customer feedback.
- September sales came in at $1.1 million, up 32% on a sequential monthly basis.
- The Co. also saw over 32M web impressions at its online marketplace, with nearly 70% entirely organic.
- Page views also jumped on a month-over-month basis to more than 340k.
- The Co. is also nearing a major milestone achievement as its eBay online storefront approaches the rare threshold of 100,000 positive feedbacks.