SFLMaven Sept. sales soar 32% to $1.1M as positive feedbacks approach 100k

Oct. 06, 2021 9:02 AM ETSFLMAVEN CORP. (SFLM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • SFLMaven (OTCPK:SFLM) is pleased to report continued robust growth in its Sept. performance metrics, including a powerful sequential monthly jump in revenues along with very strong web metrics at the Co.’s online marketplace, which is rapidly approaching another major milestone in positive customer feedback.
  • September sales came in at $1.1 million, up 32% on a sequential monthly basis.
  • The Co. also saw over 32M web impressions at its online marketplace, with nearly 70% entirely organic.
  • Page views also jumped on a month-over-month basis to more than 340k.
  • The Co. is also nearing a major milestone achievement as its eBay online storefront approaches the rare threshold of 100,000 positive feedbacks.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.