Entera Bio releases positive mid-stage data on osteoporosis candidate
Oct. 06, 2021 9:10 AM ETEntera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Entera Bio's (NASDAQ:ENTX) EB613, an oral formulation of human parathyroid hormone, showed significant increases in bone mineral density ("BMD") in the spine, femoral neck, and hip in a phase 2 trial.
- The greatest increase was seen in participants given the 2.5 mg dose for six months.
- The pooled 2.5 mg group had a placebo-adjusted 2.76% increase in femoral neck and a 1.84% increase in total hip BMD (p<0.02) at six months.
- The study also met a secondary objective, increase in BMD in the lumbar spine. That had a placebo-adjusted increase of 3.78%.
- Results were presented at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research Annual Meeting.
- A phase 3 study is expected to begin next year.
- Entera shares surged in June after posting top-line results from the study.