Checkmate Pharma gains as BofA upgrades; sees many reasons to remain optimistic
Oct. 06, 2021 9:13 AM ETCheckmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CMPI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) has added ~4.9% in the pre-market after Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy from neutral, noting “many reasons to remain optimistic” about the company’s cancer candidate vidutolimod.
- The price target set to $7 per share indicates an upside of ~81.3% to the last close.
- After a meeting with key opinion leaders (KOLs) regarding vidutolimod, the analyst Jason Zemansky argues that “overall we’d characterize the feedback as more positive than negative.”
- “Given vidutolimod’s early clinical data, our KOLs remain positively biased on its outlook,” he added.
- As indicated in the graph, Checkmate (CMPI) has lost ~78.1% in value from a peak in December, and the analyst contends: “with shares now trading below cash, the sell-off is overdone in light of vidutolimod’s encouraging preliminary data and the compelling market opportunities if successful.”
- In April, Checkmate (CMPI) disclosed early-stage data for vidutolimod in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in advanced anti-PD-1 refractory melanoma.
- The company expects that interim data readouts could begin in H1 2022 from a Phase 2 trial for the treatment in combination with pembrolizumab in recurrent/ metastatic squamous cell head and neck cancer.