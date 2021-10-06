ServiceSource pops on signing worldwide contract with Dropbox
Oct. 06, 2021 9:14 AM ETServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV)DBXBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- ServiceSource (NASDAQ:SREV) adds to its growing roster of clients in the cloud solutions space through this deal, establishing its digital inside sales services as a strategic advantage in fast-growing markets.
- Dropbox will fortify its virtual inside sales efforts with customer identification, acquisition, and outreach strategies, tapping into the growing appetite to buy services virtually.
- “As businesses worldwide continue to transform their operations to be more virtually-based, the competition for share of wallet in the cloud-based services market is fierce and fast-paced. Through our work in this sector, we have developed best practices that give our clients an edge with quick access to proven strategies and outreach at scale to win new customers,” said Gary B. Moore, chairman and CEO, ServiceSource.
- Shares of SREV +5.5% premarket.