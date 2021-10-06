ServiceNow, Celonis in strategic pact, to deliver solutions in 1H22
Oct. 06, 2021 9:37 AM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ServiceNow (NOW -0.5%) and Celonis announced a strategic partnership to help companies maximize the impact and return on their digital transformation investments, a requirement to thrive in the new world of work.
- The partnership will combine ServiceNow's leading low-code workflow platform with the real-time process execution capabilities of the Celonis Execution Management System, EMS.
- ServiceNow also intends to make a financial investment in Celonis.
- The companies will jointly deliver solutions to enable companies to accelerate digital innovation to help improve customer satisfaction, drive revenue growth, and improve cash flow and operating margins.
- The companies plan to deliver joint solutions in the first half of 2022.
- Shares are down 1.27% PM.