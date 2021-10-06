Fubo Gaming lands first sponsorship with an NBA franchise

Oct. 06, 2021 9:40 AM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • Fubo Gaming, a subsidiary of live TV streaming platform fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO), has landed its first sponsorship with an NBA franchise.
  • The company, which is an Authorized Gaming Operator of the NBA, forged a long-term partnership with professional basketball team Cleveland Cavaliers.
  • The partnership is designed to promote the Fubo Gaming brand across Cavs marketing territory in Ohio through an integrated marketing campaign highlighted by high-impact broadcast-visible signage, a presence on team television and radio game programming, as well as activation on Cavs digital and social channels and other marketing assets.
  • Fubo Gaming will also serve as the presenting partner of Cavs Pick 'Em, the free-to-play live predictive gaming platform that debuted last season in GameDay+, a second screen platform inside the Cavs App championed by Westfield.
