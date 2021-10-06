Cardinal Health rheumatologists survey suggest impact of reimbursement, workforce shortage

Oct. 06, 2021 9:42 AM ETCardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) said a survey suggests that as demand for rheumatology care continues to grow, rheumatologists are feeling pressured by reimbursement changes, administrative duties and workforce shortages.
  • The findings were released in Rheumatology Insights, a report published by Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions, where surveys with more than 85 U.S. rheumatologists were carried out focus on key trends impacting a growing areas of specialty medicine.
  • Value-based care and the changing reimbursement landscape were cited as the top challenges facing rheumatologists by 28% of those surveyed, followed closely by increasing administrative duties (24%) and the lack of providers to support patient needs (18%).
  • In addition, 61% said reimbursement has declined over the past year – though a small portion of respondents have counterbalanced the decrease with new sources of revenue.
  • Going forward, 59% said recent changes in reimbursement on self-administered products would have a "significant negative" or "somewhat negative" impact on their practices, but 38% do not have a plan to address the shortfall.
  • The survey also explored rheumatologists' perspectives on the effect of COVID-19 on patient care.
  • While 20% of rheumatologists were using telemedicine prior to the pandemic, 93% say they expect to continue using it after the end of the pandemic, mainly for patients who lack transportation or are immunocompromised.
  • About 90% of surveyed agreed that social and economic challenges due to the pandemic (including higher unemployment and social isolation) have had a negative impact on the health of their patients, and 83% said mental health support for patients is a key unmet need revealed by the pandemic.
  • About 56% said they are not very familiar with the use of AI and machine learning in healthcare, and less than a 25% believe AI will have a significant impact on rheumatology care over the next three years.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.