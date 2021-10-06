Cardinal Health rheumatologists survey suggest impact of reimbursement, workforce shortage
Oct. 06, 2021 9:42 AM ETCardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) said a survey suggests that as demand for rheumatology care continues to grow, rheumatologists are feeling pressured by reimbursement changes, administrative duties and workforce shortages.
- The findings were released in Rheumatology Insights, a report published by Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions, where surveys with more than 85 U.S. rheumatologists were carried out focus on key trends impacting a growing areas of specialty medicine.
- Value-based care and the changing reimbursement landscape were cited as the top challenges facing rheumatologists by 28% of those surveyed, followed closely by increasing administrative duties (24%) and the lack of providers to support patient needs (18%).
- In addition, 61% said reimbursement has declined over the past year – though a small portion of respondents have counterbalanced the decrease with new sources of revenue.
- Going forward, 59% said recent changes in reimbursement on self-administered products would have a "significant negative" or "somewhat negative" impact on their practices, but 38% do not have a plan to address the shortfall.
- The survey also explored rheumatologists' perspectives on the effect of COVID-19 on patient care.
- While 20% of rheumatologists were using telemedicine prior to the pandemic, 93% say they expect to continue using it after the end of the pandemic, mainly for patients who lack transportation or are immunocompromised.
- About 90% of surveyed agreed that social and economic challenges due to the pandemic (including higher unemployment and social isolation) have had a negative impact on the health of their patients, and 83% said mental health support for patients is a key unmet need revealed by the pandemic.
- About 56% said they are not very familiar with the use of AI and machine learning in healthcare, and less than a 25% believe AI will have a significant impact on rheumatology care over the next three years.