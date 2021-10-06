SkyWater Technology and NanoDx join hands to produce sensors COVID-19 Diagnostics
Oct. 06, 2021 9:47 AM ETSKYTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SkyWater Technology (SKYT -1.4%) and NanoDx announce technology transfer for qualification and production ramp of nanoscale sensors to enhance and expand accurate, rapid testing for several indications, including COVID-19, traumatic brain injury, sepsis and stroke.
- The partnership will help to scale the product and plans to pursue an emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA for rapid, two-minute, point-of-care COVID-19 testing.
- “During this global pandemic, the importance of rapid diagnostics has become ever more vital in preventing spread of the disease, enabling faster treatment of patients and shortening their recovery times. The capability to easily scale our product at SkyWater, a U.S.-owned, IP-secure facility will enable us to quickly meet the needs of diagnostic testing for COVID-19 with the potential for use with a wide variety of other clinical applications.” said Sharad Joshi, president and CEO of NanoDx.