Peloton Interactive is setting itself up for long-term gains - Stifel
Oct. 06, 2021 9:51 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor41 Comments
- Stifel advises that investors strap in for the long haul on Peloton Interactive (PTON -0.6%) with sentiment currently focused on near-term concerns like margin headwinds and elevated subscriber churn.
- Analyst Scott Devitt thinks Peloton is making the right call by keeping a long-term view of its own with strategy. Key points highlighted by Devitt include PTON's market penetration still being low and the international opportunity being early in the process.
- "We continue to see multiple drivers for near-term growth as Peloton invests behind the recent Bike price reduction and the reintroduced Tread. Longer term, we see ongoing international expansion and new hardware opportunities as drivers of sustainable growth."
- Stifel assigns a price target of $120 to PTON, which reps 46% upside potential.
- ARK Invest has been a recent buyer of Peloton on the dips.