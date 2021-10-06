Casey’s and IRI expand partnership and launch new collaboration portal
Oct. 06, 2021 10:06 AM ETCasey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Casey’s (CASY -0.5%) and IRI® has announced that they are expanding their point-of-sale data sharing partnership to include frequent shopper loyalty program data from Casey’s Rewards’ over 4 million members.
- Hosted on the industry-leading IRI Liquid Data® platform, the portal will provide easy access to item, day and store-level transactional data and shopper insights and offer a unified view of Casey’s business and the convenience marketplace.
- “IRI’s data and analytics have helped us enhance our capability to be even more relevant, engaging and convenient for our guests, and we are excited at the new market opportunities it will allow us to unlock in the future,” said Tom Brennan, Chief Merchandising Officer of Casey’s.