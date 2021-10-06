Aon completes $35M funding for BrainScope to expand commercial activities
Oct. 06, 2021 10:25 AM ETAon plc (AON)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Insurance broker Aon (AON -0.9%) completes an intellectual property-based funding arrangement to provide brain-assessment device developer BrainScope with up to $35M in capital to fund the full expansion if its commercial activities, as well as developing new clinical applications on its platform.
- Aon Intellectual Properties Solutions unit provides businesses with IP solutions to avoid capital raises that can result in share dilution.
- "BrainScope will collaborate with Aon in order to leverage its significant intellectual property expertise and innovative capital solutions while furthering BranScope's mission to transform patient care in brain injury and disease," said BrainScope CEO Susan Hertzberg.
- BrainScope's proprietary system consists of disposable headsets that connect to its handheld device, which acquires, processes, and extracts thousands of brain activity-based physiological parameters.
