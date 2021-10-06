Qualcomm stock could face more technical headwinds after 15% correction
Oct. 06, 2021 10:27 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)VNEBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) -0.3% are off slightly in morning trading and now down nearly 16% from the recent peak hit in late July.
- From a technical stadpoint, the stock moved into oversold territory last week as the relative strength index dropped below 30. The RSI is now at 26.
- That contrarian signal could spur some buying interest, but there's reason for concern looking at the simple moving averages.
- Qualcomm's (QCOM) 50-day SMA is a little more than $2 away from crossing below its 200-day SMA, a bearish technical signal known as a death cross.
- On Wall Street, Jefferies started coverage on QCOM at the beginning of the month with a hold rating and a price target of $137, noting the challenges of 70% earnings exposure to a maturing handset market.
- But Mizuho said yesterday it remains positive on handset makers with strong demand for 5G across the globe.
- Earlier this week, Qualcomm (QCOM) and SSW Partners secured a $4.5B all-cash deal for Veoneer (NYSE:VNE).
