Qualcomm stock could face more technical headwinds after 15% correction

Oct. 06, 2021

Qualcomm company office in Silicon Valley. Qualcomm Incorporated is an American multinational semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company

  • Shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) -0.3% are off slightly in morning trading and now down nearly 16% from the recent peak hit in late July.
  • From a technical stadpoint, the stock moved into oversold territory last week as the relative strength index dropped below 30. The RSI is now at 26.
  • That contrarian signal could spur some buying interest, but there's reason for concern looking at the simple moving averages.
  • Qualcomm's (QCOM) 50-day SMA is a little more than $2 away from crossing below its 200-day SMA, a bearish technical signal known as a death cross.
  • On Wall Street, Jefferies started coverage on QCOM at the beginning of the month with a hold rating and a price target of $137, noting the challenges of 70% earnings exposure to a maturing handset market.
  • But Mizuho said yesterday it remains positive on handset makers with strong demand for 5G across the globe.
  • Earlier this week, Qualcomm (QCOM) and SSW Partners secured a $4.5B all-cash deal for Veoneer (NYSE:VNE).
  • Yesterday, SA contributor The European View argued that QCOM is just taking a breather before the next peak storm.

