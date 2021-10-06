Takeda hits over one-year low after setback for narcolepsy therapy; Jazz Pharma gains
Oct. 06, 2021 10:30 AM ETJazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ), TAKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +4.2%) is trading higher after Takeda (TAK -8.0%) said that the detection of a safety signal forced the company to suspend two Phase 2 clinical studies for TAK-994.
- TAK-994 was undergoing trials as a treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy type 1 (NT1).
- Recording the biggest intraday loss since March 2020, Takeda (NYSE:TAK) ADRs have reached the lowest level in 18 months.
- Jazz Pharma (NASDAQ:JAZZ) already has an FDA-approved narcolepsy therapy in its portfolio. Xyrem (sodium oxybate) oral solution, marketed for both cataplexy and EDS in narcolepsy, brought $669.7M in revenue for the company in H1 2021.
- Meanwhile, Xywav — the low sodium therapy launched in Nov. 2020 for cataplexy or EDS in narcolepsy — generated ~$199.6M for the period.