MJ's inverse leveraged cannabis ETF MJIN hits the market
Oct. 06, 2021 11:08 AM ETETF Managers Trust - ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF (MJIN), MJBUDXBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor8 Comments
- ETFMG debuts the ETFMG 2x Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJIN), which has ticked down slightly at the open.
- MJIN is a 2x inverse leveraged play on the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ), whose $1.06B in assets under management make it the largest cannabis ETF.
- Just like MJ, MJIN tracks the Prime Alternative Harvest Index. However, it does so in a leveraged, inverse fashion.
- As such, it provides inverse exposure to the Prime Alternative Harvest Index's roster of stocks engaged in legal cannabis and industrial-hemp farming, as well as the legal production, marketing or distribution of medical and recreational cannabis.
- However, MJIN comes with a 0.95% expense ratio, whereas MJ has a 0.75% ratio.
- “While most investors are primarily focused on capturing the long-term potential of the cannabis industry, many have been seeking a short-term trading vehicle to help hedge [the] downside volatility that can come along with investing in an emerging sector," ETFMG’s Jason Wilson said in announcing the new fund's launch.
- Wilson went on to say: “Investor interest in the cannabis sector has continued to increase as the industry has expanded on the back of strong fundamentals and the growing prospect of legislative reform.”
- MJ is currently -1.33% on Wednesday’s trading session and -0.21% YTD.
- In other cannabis-investing news, Foothill Capital Management has converted its Cannabis Growth Fund CANIX mutual fund into the Cannabis Growth ETF BUDX.