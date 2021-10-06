MJ's inverse leveraged cannabis ETF MJIN hits the market

  • ETFMG debuts the ETFMG 2x Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJIN), which has ticked down slightly at the open.
  • MJIN is a 2x inverse leveraged play on the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ), whose $1.06B in assets under management make it the largest cannabis ETF.
  • Just like MJ, MJIN tracks the Prime Alternative Harvest Index. However, it does so in a leveraged, inverse fashion.
  • As such, it provides inverse exposure to the Prime Alternative Harvest Index's roster of stocks engaged in legal cannabis and industrial-hemp farming, as well as the legal production, marketing or distribution of medical and recreational cannabis.
  • However, MJIN comes with a 0.95% expense ratio, whereas MJ has a 0.75% ratio.
  • “While most investors are primarily focused on capturing the long-term potential of the cannabis industry, many have been seeking a short-term trading vehicle to help hedge [the] downside volatility that can come along with investing in an emerging sector," ETFMG’s Jason Wilson said in announcing the new fund's launch.
  • Wilson went on to say: “Investor interest in the cannabis sector has continued to increase as the industry has expanded on the back of strong fundamentals and the growing prospect of legislative reform.”
  • MJ is currently -1.33% on Wednesday’s trading session and -0.21% YTD.
  • In other cannabis-investing news, Foothill Capital Management has converted its Cannabis Growth Fund CANIX mutual fund into the Cannabis Growth ETF BUDX.
