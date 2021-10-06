BlackRock will add annuities to 401(k)s to enable lifetime stream of income

  • Asset manager BlackRock <BLK> said it's making "significant progress" toward allowing access to guaranteed lifetime income for U.S. workers through its LifePath Paycheck solution, the company said in a release.
  • The solution embeds annuity contracts issued by Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) and Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) directly into a target date strategy. When participants reaches age 59.5, the solution offers them the option to purchase fixed individual retirement annuities from the insurers.
  • "We're sitting between the end-individual and insurance companies, using our aggregation power to face off against the insurance company," BlackRock's Chief Client Officer Mark McCombe told The Wall Street Journal.
  • Five large plan sponsors whose plans together represent $7.5B in target date investments elect to work with BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) to implement LifePath Paycheck as the default investment option in their employees' retirement plans, subject to plan-specific timing; plan adoptions are expected in 2022.
  • The company also seeks to create mutual fund versions of the annuity offering in the future, according to the WSJ.
  • LifePath Paycheck is subject to insurance regulatory approvals, and will only be available to U.S. employer-sponsored defined contribution plans qualified under Section 401(a) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.
  • Eventually, the solution may be available to government plans under section 457(b) of the IRC that have entered into an investment management agreement with BlackRock and/or its affiliates.
  • In December 2018, BlackRock and Microsoft collaborate on retirement platform.
