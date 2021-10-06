EU to levy antitrust charge against Apple over NFC chip technology - Reuters
- The European Union is preparing to bring an antitrust charge against Apple (AAPL -0.8%) regarding its near field communication (NFC) technology used to make contactless payments, Reuters reports.
- The move could force Apple to allow competitors to use the system. The company could also face fines.
- The NFC chip can only be accessed through Apple Pay.
- In April, the EU accused Apple of antitrust violations related to the company's in-app music purchasing options that could disadvantage rivals.