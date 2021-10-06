EU to levy antitrust charge against Apple over NFC chip technology - Reuters

Oct. 06, 2021 11:21 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor28 Comments

making mobile payments from pos device via mobile phone

by sonmez/iStock via Getty Images

  • The European Union is preparing to bring an antitrust charge against Apple (AAPL -0.8%) regarding its near field communication (NFC) technology used to make contactless payments, Reuters reports.
  • The move could force Apple to allow competitors to use the system. The company could also face fines.
  • The NFC chip can only be accessed through Apple Pay.
  • In April, the EU accused Apple of antitrust violations related to the company's in-app music purchasing options that could disadvantage rivals.
