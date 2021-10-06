Co-Diagnostics’ JV gets regulatory nod in India for Dengue/Chikungunya Multiplex Test

Oct. 06, 2021 11:19 AM ETCo-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Dengue blood sample

jarun011/iStock via Getty Images

  • Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) announced that CoSara Diagnostics, the company’s joint venture for manufacturing and sales in India, has received the regulatory clearance in the country for Saragene Dengue and Chikungunya Multiplex RT-PCR test.
  • The authorization granted from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization ("CDSCO") in India allows the company to manufacture and sell the Saragene test as an in vitro diagnostic ("IVD").
  • Developed using Co-Diagnostics’ patented CoPrimer technology, Saragene multiplex test marks tenth assay to receive CDSCO clearance for the company.
  • According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 100-400 million Dengue infections occur each year. Chikungunya — another mosquito-borne disease — is also considered to have serious epidemic potential.
  • The standalone Saragene dengue and chikungunya RT-PCR tests received CDSCO clearance last month as in-vitro diagnostics.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.