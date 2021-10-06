Co-Diagnostics’ JV gets regulatory nod in India for Dengue/Chikungunya Multiplex Test
Oct. 06, 2021 11:19 AM ETCo-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) announced that CoSara Diagnostics, the company’s joint venture for manufacturing and sales in India, has received the regulatory clearance in the country for Saragene Dengue and Chikungunya Multiplex RT-PCR test.
- The authorization granted from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization ("CDSCO") in India allows the company to manufacture and sell the Saragene test as an in vitro diagnostic ("IVD").
- Developed using Co-Diagnostics’ patented CoPrimer technology, Saragene multiplex test marks tenth assay to receive CDSCO clearance for the company.
- According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 100-400 million Dengue infections occur each year. Chikungunya — another mosquito-borne disease — is also considered to have serious epidemic potential.
- The standalone Saragene dengue and chikungunya RT-PCR tests received CDSCO clearance last month as in-vitro diagnostics.