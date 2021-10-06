Boeing set to unveil air freighter in coming weeks - Bloomberg
Oct. 06, 2021 11:27 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)EADSF, EADSYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Boeing (BA -1.7%) will introduce a freighter version of its 777X jetliner within the next few weeks, likely at the Dubai Airshow, and is in advanced talks with Qatar Airways and other potential buyers, Bloomberg reports.
- A deal could include options and rights to convert some of Qatar's 60 777X passenger jets on order to the cargo version, according to the report.
- Boeing reportedly is also seeking deals with the likes of FedEx, Deutsche Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines and DHL.
- The new Boeing jet would intensify a fight with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) for supremacy in an aviation segment which is prospering while sales of passenger jets struggle because of COVID-19.
- The European planemaker is planning to build a freighter based on its A350 jet, attempting to break Boeing's decades of dominance in the business.