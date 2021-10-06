Axos Financial falls ~3% amid downgrade by B. Riley to Neutral
Oct. 06, 2021 11:31 AM ETAxos Financial, Inc. (AX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Axos Financial (AX -2.5%) was downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral from Buy with an unchanged price target of $54 citing the stock's "premium" valuation and limited potential upside to estimates.
- Analyst Steve Moss said third quarter bank earnings are likely to be similar to second quarter as credit costs remain low, deposits continue to grow, and funding costs decline.
- The company's FQ4 EPS results beat analysts' estimates but had missed out slightly on revenue.
- The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of Axos and its peers Mr. Cooper Group and Flagstar Bancorp:
- Moss however, noted that elevated industry liquidity is likely to pressure loan yields further, and result in continued net interest margin pressure for most banks despite incrementally higher long-term interest rates.
- President and CEO Greg Garrabrants had said during the FQ4 earnings call, "Our loan growth outlook for fiscal 2022 remains essentially unchanged at high single-digits to low teens. Demand and production in all of our lending areas continue to be solid, although elevated prepayment rates in our single-family mortgage book may continue to represent a risk to maintenance and growth in that portfolio. We continue to add personnel in our lending areas to bolster loan growth."