Triad Pro Innovators to provide energy storage solution for crypto mining
Oct. 06, 2021 11:29 AM ETTriad Pro Innovators, Inc. (TPII)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Triad Pro Innovators (OTCPK:TPII +42.4%) announced that it is currently developing an energy storage solution, based on the Triad eCell, to store excess energy from renewables and other sources.
- TPII's solution intends to lower the energy cost for crypto mining, reducing overall carbon footprint, and increasing profitability.
- "Through mutual business relationships we have been approached by large bitcoin mining operations, moving to the US, about developing a solution to take advantage of lower energy prices. Due to the variability of renewable energy production and the financial risk of having to shutdown mining operations during peak demand, our eCell energy storage system provides a cost effective and highly reliable method to help with the increased demand from crypto mining,"