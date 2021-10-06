Acer climbs after FDA accepted marketing application for urea cycle disorder therapy
Oct. 06, 2021 11:40 AM ETAcer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER), RLFTFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Acer Therapeutics (ACER +10.4%) has recorded its biggest one-day gain since July after the company and its partner Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF -3.8%) announced that the FDA accepted their filing of New Drug Application (NDA) for ACER-001 as a treatment for Urea Cycle Disorders (UCDs).
- The federal agency has set June 5, 2022, as the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date.
- The NDA filing is backed by the results from two bioequivalence (BE) trials where the experimental drug, also called sodium phenylbutyrate, showed promise against the reference listed drug, BUPHENYL.
- The duo expects to submit a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in Europe for the treatment in Q2/Q3 2022 targeting patients with UCDs, Acer (NASDAQ:ACER) CFO Jack Weinstein said.
In March, Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF) and Acer (ACER) announced an agreement for worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001.