FMC falls after BofA downgrade on Brazil supply disruptions
Oct. 06, 2021 11:52 AM ETFMC Corporation (FMC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- FMC Corp. (FMC -4.1%) slumps to its lowest since late August as Bloomberg reports Bank of America downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $100 price target, cut from $120, citing expectations for lower raw material availability and increased competition in Brazilian markets.
- "While crop chemical inventories in Brazil are tight, many suppliers have indicated increased challenges sourcing raw materials from China, and at higher costs - we suspect this continues to worsen," BofA's Steve Byrne reportedly writes, citing information from Andre Dias of Spark.
- Seeking Alpha contributor RadaEcoWatch believes FMC has a solid long-term growth outlook, but shares could remain weak over the next few weeks due to inflationary pressures.