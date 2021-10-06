OpGen shares plunge 37% since Monday despite FDA clearance for gene panel
Oct. 06, 2021 12:14 PM ETOpGen, Inc. (OPGN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- OpGen (OPGN -9.2%) shares have dropped precipitously since Monday even though the company that same day said it received FDA 510(k) clearance to market the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel.
- OpGen shares are down ~37% since the opening of trading on Monday.
- Shares surged 30% in the premarket on Monday before the decline began.
- The Acuitas AMR Gene Panel allows testing for a panel of 28 genetic antimicrobial resistance markers in isolated bacterial colonies from 26 different pathogens.
- On Monday, OpGen also announced preliminary Q3 2021 revenue that was ahead of expectations.