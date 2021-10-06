WISeKey upgrades semiconductors to include NFTs Technology
Oct. 06, 2021 12:59 PM ETWISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- WISeKey (WKEY +0.7%) will release its new NanoSealRT Near Field Communication secure element to allow any object to authenticate itself and create its own NFT by combining in tiny tags original innovative features such as Android & iOS 12 compatible authentication algorithms, tamper/opening detection and efficient radio communication with its TrustedNFT.IO Platform.
- WISeKey has also partnered with Scaleswap for the IDO launch of the WISe.Art TrusteCoin, scheduled for November start.
- WISeKey has selected Polygon for the commercial launch of its Trusted NFTs solution.
- WISeKey is collaborating with Ocean Protocol on its TrustedNFT.io, a decentralized marketplace for physical IoT objects.