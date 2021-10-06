Oil prices retreat from seven-year high, dragging down energy sector

Oct. 06, 2021 12:30 PM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM), XLE, USOCO1:COM, XOP, VDE, OIH, DRIP, FTI, RIG, DVN, ET, BKR, NOV, PAA, XOMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor92 Comments

oil pumps on sunset

ssuaphoto/iStock via Getty Images

  • U.S. benchmark crude oil prices pull back from multiyear highs after domestic stockpiles rose unexpectedly and domestic crude production increased again.
  • WTI November crude (CL1:COM) -2.1% to $77.31/bbl after rising yesterday to its highest since November 2014, and December Brent (CO1:COM) -2% to $80.89/bbl after hitting its best level since October 2018.
  • ETFs: USO, XOP, VDE, OIH, DRIP
  • The latest inventory report from the EIA showed a build in crude oil and gasoline inventories vs. expectations for draws, although the sector already was lower when the report was released.
  • U.S. production climbed to 11.3M bbl/day, rebounding from hurricane-related shut-ins although still well short of the 13M bbl/day record set in 2019.
  • With production and inventories showing healthy increases as refineries increase output, the latest data offers no hint of a potential U.S. energy crunch of the type that has pushed European prices to record highs.
  • The energy sector (XLE -2.1%) is the worst performer on a day when every major S&P 500 group trades lower.
  • Among energy names slumping lower: FTI -4.8%, RIG -4.4%, DVN -4.1%, ET -3.9%, BKR -3.8%, NOV -3.5%, PAA -3.3%, XOM -2.8%.
  • U.S. natural gas futures plunge 9% after Vladimir Putin says Russia will increase gas supplies to Europe.
