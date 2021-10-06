Oil prices retreat from seven-year high, dragging down energy sector
- U.S. benchmark crude oil prices pull back from multiyear highs after domestic stockpiles rose unexpectedly and domestic crude production increased again.
- WTI November crude (CL1:COM) -2.1% to $77.31/bbl after rising yesterday to its highest since November 2014, and December Brent (CO1:COM) -2% to $80.89/bbl after hitting its best level since October 2018.
- ETFs: USO, XOP, VDE, OIH, DRIP
- The latest inventory report from the EIA showed a build in crude oil and gasoline inventories vs. expectations for draws, although the sector already was lower when the report was released.
- U.S. production climbed to 11.3M bbl/day, rebounding from hurricane-related shut-ins although still well short of the 13M bbl/day record set in 2019.
- With production and inventories showing healthy increases as refineries increase output, the latest data offers no hint of a potential U.S. energy crunch of the type that has pushed European prices to record highs.
- The energy sector (XLE -2.1%) is the worst performer on a day when every major S&P 500 group trades lower.
- Among energy names slumping lower: FTI -4.8%, RIG -4.4%, DVN -4.1%, ET -3.9%, BKR -3.8%, NOV -3.5%, PAA -3.3%, XOM -2.8%.
- U.S. natural gas futures plunge 9% after Vladimir Putin says Russia will increase gas supplies to Europe.