Brazil's Cosan joins U.S. climate tech fund, eyeing clean energy startups
Oct. 06, 2021 12:57 PM ETCosan S.A. (CSAN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Cosan (CSAN -3.9%) has joined the U.S.-based Fifth Wall Climate Tech Fund as an investor and partner in a deal that also offers preferential access to investments in startups developing lower carbon solutions, Reuters reports.
- Fifth Wall co-founder and CEO Brendan Wallace says Cosan is the first investor to its climate tech fund that comes from the energy sector.
- Wallace tells Reuters that the firm is interested in disruptive technologies in the fuel area, higher energy efficiency, carbon capture and energy storage.
- Cosan does not disclose the amount of its investment in the fund, which has so far raised $140M and has a target to reach $500M.
