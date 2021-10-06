Brazil's Cosan joins U.S. climate tech fund, eyeing clean energy startups

Oct. 06, 2021 12:57 PM ETCosan S.A. (CSAN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Farm Tractors working on sugar cane harvest plantation aerial view

Murilo Gualda /iStock via Getty Images

  • Cosan (CSAN -3.9%) has joined the U.S.-based Fifth Wall Climate Tech Fund as an investor and partner in a deal that also offers preferential access to investments in startups developing lower carbon solutions, Reuters reports.
  • Fifth Wall co-founder and CEO Brendan Wallace says Cosan is the first investor to its climate tech fund that comes from the energy sector.
  • Wallace tells Reuters that the firm is interested in disruptive technologies in the fuel area, higher energy efficiency, carbon capture and energy storage.
  • Cosan does not disclose the amount of its investment in the fund, which has so far raised $140M and has a target to reach $500M.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Opal Investment Research says Cosan's recently updated capital allocation strategy adds complexities that weigh on the investment case for the company.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.