Boston Scientific says Eluvia was 85% effective as treatment for arterial diseases
Oct. 06, 2021 1:09 PM ETBoston Scientific Corporation (BSX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Eluvia Drug-Eluting Vascular Stent System (Eluvia stent) has demonstrated superiority over the self-expanding bare metal stents (BMS) in patients with a form of vascular disease, Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) says, citing one-year results from its EMINENT trial.
- In the trial involving 775 subjects, Eluvia stent has shown ~85% of primary patency rate compared to ~76% for BMS among patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) and superficial femoral artery (SFA)/ popliteal artery (PPA) lesions (p=0.0077).
- Restricting blood flow to limbs, PAD can cause pain in affected individuals. However, a greater portion of patients who were treated with Eluvia stent experienced sustained clinical improvement without interventions (83% for Eluvia compared to ~77% for those treated with BMS at p=0.0450).
- Through one year, there were no notable differences in major adverse events or all-cause mortality rates between the two patient groups, the company said.
- The data were included in a late-breaking clinical trial presentation at the Vascular InterVentional Advances (VIVA) meeting in Las Vegas.
- Developed as a treatment for peripheral artery disease, Eluvia stent was granted the FDA approval in 2018.