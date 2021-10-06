Grizzly Discoveries to raise $1.5M in private placement
Oct. 06, 2021 1:17 PM ETGrizzly Discoveries Inc. (GZDIF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Grizzly Discoveries (OTCQB:GZDIF) launched a private placement of up to 10M units at $0.05/unit and up to 20M FT Units at $0.05/FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1.5M.
- Each unit consists of one share and one non-transferable warrant, and each FT Unit consists of one share issued as a flow-through share and one half of one warrant.
- Each whole warrant enables the holder to acquire one share at an exercise price of $0.075/share.
- The net proceeds from the sale will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes, and the proceeds from the sale of FT Units will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses.