Affirm Holdings stock jumps 16% as Target promotes partnership (updated)
Oct. 06, 2021 1:29 PM ETTarget Corporation (TGT), AFRMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock soars 16% after Target (TGT -0.6%) said it's partnering with the "Buy Now, Pay Later" company to allow customers to pay for purchases in installments in time for the holiday shopping season.
- The retailer also said it's also adding Sezzle as a way for customers to pay for purchases over time.
- "Through our partnerships with Affirm (AFRM) and Sezzle, Target is investing in new financial tools that make our shopping experiences more flexible and personalized to guests’ needs, right in time for the holiday season," said Gemma Kubat, Target's (NYSE:TGT) president of financial and retail services.
- Updated at 2:10 PM ET: An Affirm (AFRM) spokesperson notes that more than half of Americans are interested in using a pay-over-time solution this holiday season, according to its recent survey.
- InvestorsLive's Nathan Michaud points out via tweet that the Affirm (AFRM) partnership isn't new and predated the payment company's IPO.
- In August, Affirm shares rocketed more than 40% after announcing a deal with Amazon.
- In September, Mastercard said it's starting its own BNPL program with bank partners.