Lamb Weston FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview: Beat or Miss?
Oct. 06, 2021 2:11 PM ETLamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, October 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-37.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $999.71M (+14.7% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects adjusted Ebitda estimate of $146.8M
- Over the last 2 years, LW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company had slightly beaten EPS expectations by $0.02 for the quarter ended May 30, 2021 and was still operating below pre-pandemic levels.
- Net sales increased 19% compared to the prior year quarter. Increasing sales volume reflected the recovery in demand for frozen potato products outside the home as governments lifted COVID-19 restrictions.
- Executives said that Lamb Weston was not yet operating at target levels and that it didn't expect to return to normal levels until around the end of the year.
- Shares are down 20.7% YTD.
- Read a recent bullish analysis on LW by SA author Stanislas Capital estimates, A major headwind facing Lamb Weston is "significant inflation pressures," especially in edible oil and packaging costs. The company will implement broad-based price increases to counteract inflation effects.