Lamb Weston FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview: Beat or Miss?

  • Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, October 7th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-37.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $999.71M (+14.7% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects adjusted Ebitda estimate of $146.8M
  • Over the last 2 years, LW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • The company had slightly beaten EPS expectations by $0.02 for the quarter ended May 30, 2021 and was still operating below pre-pandemic levels.
  • Net sales increased 19% compared to the prior year quarter. Increasing sales volume reflected the recovery in demand for frozen potato products outside the home as governments lifted COVID-19 restrictions.
  • Executives said that Lamb Weston was not yet operating at target levels and that it didn't expect to return to normal levels until around the end of the year.
  • Shares are down 20.7% YTD.
  • Read a recent bullish analysis on LW by SA author Stanislas Capital estimates, A major headwind facing Lamb Weston is "significant inflation pressures," especially in edible oil and packaging costs. The company will implement broad-based price increases to counteract inflation effects.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.