Other narcolepsy drug developers down following Takeda drug program suspension

Portrait of one woman feeling sleepy and driving car

tommaso79/iStock via Getty Images

  • Other drug companies focused on treatments for narcoplepsy are down in trading today following Takeda's (TAK -9.3%) announcement that it is suspending phase 2 studies of narcolepsy treatment TAK-994.
  • Avadel's (AVDL -4.0%) FT218 has an FDA PDUFA date of October 15. The candidate is a new formulation of sodium oxybate to be taken once daily at bedtime.
  • Sodium oxybate is sold by Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +6.0%) as Xyrem and Xywav. Jazz is trading up today.
  • Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM -1.3%), which has AXS-12 in phase 2, is down marginally.
  • Needham recently initiated Avadel with a buy rating.
