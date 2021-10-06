Other narcolepsy drug developers down following Takeda drug program suspension
Oct. 06, 2021 By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Other drug companies focused on treatments for narcoplepsy are down in trading today following Takeda's (TAK -9.3%) announcement that it is suspending phase 2 studies of narcolepsy treatment TAK-994.
- Avadel's (AVDL -4.0%) FT218 has an FDA PDUFA date of October 15. The candidate is a new formulation of sodium oxybate to be taken once daily at bedtime.
- Sodium oxybate is sold by Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +6.0%) as Xyrem and Xywav. Jazz is trading up today.
- Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM -1.3%), which has AXS-12 in phase 2, is down marginally.
- Needham recently initiated Avadel with a buy rating.