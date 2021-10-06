Can ConAgra Brands reap strong results for FQ1?
Oct. 06, 2021 2:36 PM ETConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The $16B food giant ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.53B (-5.6% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects Grocery & Snacks net sales estimate of $1.03B; Refrigerated & Frozen net sales estimate of $1.06B; International net sales estimate of $216.1M; Foodservice net sales estimate of $243.6M; Organic net sales growth estimate of -3.48% and adjusted operating margin estimate of 14.9%.
- Over the last 2 years, CAG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- CAG closed the last quarter of its FY21 beating Non-GAAP EPS by $0.02 and GAAP EPS by $0.13, along with surpassing revenue expectations by $30M (-16.7% Y/Y).
- The company achieved its leverage target of 3.5x to 3.6x and ended the year at 3.6x.
- Its FY22 guidance shows that CAG faces heightened inflation in 2022 and plans to partially offset it through higher prices and cost saving measures. However, these measures will lag the timing of realized cost inflation and the company has decreased expectations for 1H22.
- The company now expects flat organic net sales growth and operating margins of 16%, down from previous company targets of 18-19% and below prior consensus estimates of 17.7%.
- Credit Suisse most recently upgraded CAG to Neutral from Underperform with an unchanged price target of $34, noting that a "worst case" is already being priced into the shares.
- The Bank of America lowers estimates on ConAgra after taking in the food company's FY2021 earnings report and the guidance cut and warning on inflation pressures.
- CAG along with other companies in the sector, are offsetting inflation pressures through pricing actions and efficiency initiatives.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:The Data Behind Conagra Brands October 7 Earnings.