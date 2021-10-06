Exxon to add ethylene plant to proposed Scotland carbon capture project
Oct. 06, 2021
- Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.8%) says it signed an expression of interest to capture, transport and store carbon dioxide from its Fife ethylene plant, as part of the proposed Acorn carbon capture project designed to store carbon from onshore industrial plants under the North Sea seabed.
- The agreement to include the ethylene plant in Scotland is in addition to an earlier agreement to capture and store emissions from gas terminals at the St. Fergus complex in Scotland, which includes Exxon's joint venture gas terminal.
- The initial phase of Acorn has the potential to deliver more than half of the U.K.'s target of capturing and storing 10M metric tons/year of carbon dioxide by 2030.
- Exxon and other oil and gas producers trade lower today as crude oil prices pull back from multiyear highs.