Yunhong CTI rallies 14% on announcing new credit agreement

  • Yunhong CTI (CTIB +13.8%) has completed a refinancing of its term loan obligations and entered into a new Revolving Credit and Security Agreement establishing a $6M asset-based lending senior secured credit facility which matures on Sept. 30, 2023.
  • The New Senior Facilities replaces the Co.'s prior senior secured credit facility, which was to mature on Dec. 31, 2021.
  • This is expected to create operational runway as the Co. moves forward with its strategic initiatives designed to improve performance and growth.
  • Also under the new senior credit facility, the Co. will have fewer restrictive financial covenants than the previous credit agreement as well as a lower rate of interest.
