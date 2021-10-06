Yunhong CTI rallies 14% on announcing new credit agreement
Oct. 06, 2021 2:42 PM ETYunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Yunhong CTI (CTIB +13.8%) has completed a refinancing of its term loan obligations and entered into a new Revolving Credit and Security Agreement establishing a $6M asset-based lending senior secured credit facility which matures on Sept. 30, 2023.
- The New Senior Facilities replaces the Co.'s prior senior secured credit facility, which was to mature on Dec. 31, 2021.
- This is expected to create operational runway as the Co. moves forward with its strategic initiatives designed to improve performance and growth.
- Also under the new senior credit facility, the Co. will have fewer restrictive financial covenants than the previous credit agreement as well as a lower rate of interest.