Puget Technologies to acquire Care Suites to build real estate division
Oct. 06, 2021 2:52 PM ETPuget Technologies, Inc. (PUGE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Puget Technologies (OTCPK:PUGE -17.3%) signed a letter of intent to acquire Care Suites LLC, a company in the real estate industry that will provide turnkey facilities for medical practitioners.
- Puget said CareSuites will offer doctors and other healthcare and wellness professionals the space, equipment, and support they need to start and grow a private practice without the overhead associated with independent facilities.
- Delaware-incorporated CareSuites has granted Puget an exclusive right until March 12, 2022 to negotiate specific acquisition terms and conduct due diligence.
- The acquisition includes an exchange of CareSuites' securities for Puget's class B convertible preferred stock, making CareSuites a wholly owned member of Puget's portfolio of companies.
- Puget will use CareSuites' properties and infrastructure as it begins implementing its vision of a holistic and comprehensive health care delivery system. Puget will also benefit from additional revenue in locations used by medical professionals not affiliated with its other portfolio companies.
- By working in collaboration with CareSuites to acquire and develop real estate properties through separate financing arrangements, Puget will work towards building a real estate division.
- "The introduction of real estate, equipment leasing and ancillary professional support services to the Puget services portfolio will help us to diversify our business model and will create even more opportunities for our growing family of companies to attain industry leadership," said Puget President and CEO Karen Fordham.