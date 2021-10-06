McEwen Mining's Q3 production increases 41% Y/Y

  • McEwen Mining (MUX -0.5%) reports Q3 production of 32.1K oz. of gold and 792K oz. of silver, or 42.9K gold equiv. oz., which rose 41% compared to the year-earlier quarter.
  • McEwen says full-year production is trending towards the midpoint of guidance for 110.5K-127.9K gold oz., 2.3M-2.45M silver oz. and 141K-160K gold equiv. oz.
  • The company says Q3 output at its Fox mining complex in Ontario increased 43% Y/Y to 8.3K gold equiv. oz., with mining transitioning to the Froome deposit, where commercial production was reached on September 19.
  • Q3 production at the Gold Bar mine in Nevada surged 82% Y/Y to 12.4K gold equiv. oz., and the company says Gold Bar output is on track to meet full-year guidance.
  • Production at the company's 49%-owned San Jose mine in Argentina rose 36% Y/Y to 21.6K gold equiv. oz.
  • This year's results are up against easy Y/Y comparisons due to COVID-19 impacts, making them less relevant, Taylor Dart writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
