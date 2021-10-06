Swimming-pool firm Latham Group's stock hits post-IPO low, down some 60% from May peak (update)
Oct. 06, 2021 3:53 PM ETLatham Group, Inc. (SWIM)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Shares of swimming-pool maker Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) swirled down the drain Wednesday.
- SWIM fell to a $13.85 intraday record low before recovering slightly to finish at $13.91, the stock's weakest finish since going public in April to great initial investor enthusiasm.
- Shares ended Wednesday off 3.1% for the session and some 60% below SWIM's May intraday peak of $34.73.
- SWIM staged an IPO in April that priced at the bottom of its expected $19-$21/share range before shares soared 43.4% to a $27.25 close on their first trading day.
- The stock initially kept bubbling up from there, peaking at $34.73 intraday on May 18 – 82.8% above SWIM’s IPO price.
- However, shares have slowly sunk since then and are now underwater when compared to their $19 initial public offering price. SWIM fell in seven of its past eight sessions despite no apparent recent bad news.
- The last significant development for the company came on Aug. 5, when SWIM beat analyst estimates for Q2 revenue but missed on earnings per share.
- Nonetheless, the stock has lost some 20% in the less than two weeks since Sept. 24, when SWIM closed at $17.84: