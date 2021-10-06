Swimming-pool firm Latham Group's stock hits post-IPO low, down some 60% from May peak (update)

Asia cute boy wearing swimming suit and goggles used foam to practice swimming in swimming pool. Healthy kid enjoying active lifestyle. Refreshing and relax to exercise on summer holiday

Pongchart/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of swimming-pool maker Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) swirled down the drain Wednesday.
  • SWIM fell to a $13.85 intraday record low before recovering slightly to finish at $13.91, the stock's weakest finish since going public in April to great initial investor enthusiasm.
  • Shares ended Wednesday off 3.1% for the session and some 60% below SWIM's May intraday peak of $34.73.
  • SWIM staged an IPO in April that priced at the bottom of its expected $19-$21/share range before shares soared 43.4% to a $27.25 close on their first trading day.
  • The stock initially kept bubbling up from there, peaking at $34.73 intraday on May 18 – 82.8% above SWIM’s IPO price.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.