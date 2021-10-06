Citrix Systems expects Q3 revenue at midpoint to high end of prior guidance; appoints interim CEO

  • Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) has announced its preliminary Q321 revenue.
  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the company expects to report revenue at the midpoint to the high end of its previously announced guidance range of $765M to $775M (consensus: $779.46M). Full financial results for the quarter is scheduled to release on Thursday, November 4, 2021, before market open.
  • Additionally, the software firm has named Bob Calderoni, currently Chair of the Citrix Board of Directors, as the company's interim Chief Executive Officer and President.
  • Calderoni succeeds David Henshall, who stepped down as President and CEO and as a member of the company’s Board.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.