Citrix Systems expects Q3 revenue at midpoint to high end of prior guidance; appoints interim CEO
Oct. 06, 2021 4:16 PM ETCitrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) has announced its preliminary Q321 revenue.
- For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the company expects to report revenue at the midpoint to the high end of its previously announced guidance range of $765M to $775M (consensus: $779.46M). Full financial results for the quarter is scheduled to release on Thursday, November 4, 2021, before market open.
- Additionally, the software firm has named Bob Calderoni, currently Chair of the Citrix Board of Directors, as the company's interim Chief Executive Officer and President.
- Calderoni succeeds David Henshall, who stepped down as President and CEO and as a member of the company’s Board.