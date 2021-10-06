Levi Strauss EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue

  • Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 beats by $0.11; GAAP EPS of $0.47 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $1.5B (+41.5% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
  • Shares +1.98%.
  • Press Release
  • Gross margin was 57.6%; Adjusted gross margin was 57.5%, up 390 basis points from Q3 2020 and 450 from Q3 2019.
  • Operating margin was 14.4%; Adjusted EBIT margin expanded to a third quarter record of 14.8%, up from 7.9% in Q3 2020 and 12.2% in Q2 2019.
  • Guidance: Reported net revenues growth of 20-to-21 percent compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, which represents reported net revenues growth of six-to-seven percent compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019; and Adjusted diluted EPS of 38-to-40 cents, bringing the full-year Adjusted diluted EPS outlook to $1.43-to-$1.45, consensus of $1.34.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.