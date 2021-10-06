Levi Strauss EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue
Oct. 06, 2021 4:17 PM ETLevi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 beats by $0.11; GAAP EPS of $0.47 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $1.5B (+41.5% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Shares +1.98%.
- Press Release
- Gross margin was 57.6%; Adjusted gross margin was 57.5%, up 390 basis points from Q3 2020 and 450 from Q3 2019.
- Operating margin was 14.4%; Adjusted EBIT margin expanded to a third quarter record of 14.8%, up from 7.9% in Q3 2020 and 12.2% in Q2 2019.
- Guidance: Reported net revenues growth of 20-to-21 percent compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, which represents reported net revenues growth of six-to-seven percent compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019; and Adjusted diluted EPS of 38-to-40 cents, bringing the full-year Adjusted diluted EPS outlook to $1.43-to-$1.45, consensus of $1.34.